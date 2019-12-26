7,000 people displaced by Ursula in Mimaropa region
CITY OF CALAPAN—At least 7,000 people had been displaced in the Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) region by Typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone).
Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, regional police information officer, said initial reports gathered by police showed 2,486 families had been evacuated mostly in the Mindoro provinces.
At least 695 people have been stranded while 125 vehicles and 48 ships have been grounded.
Gov. Eduardo Gadiano, of Occidental Mindoro, said he was recommending the declaration of a state of calamity in the province after Ursula left a trail of destruction in at least four towns—San Jose, Magsaysay, Rizal and Calintaan.
FEATURED STORIES
In the town of Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro province, at least four persons were reported dead but authorities were having difficulty confirming it and providing details, like identities of the casualties, due to damaged roads and fallen electric posts blocking access to the towns.
In Romblon, four areas were isolated because of lack of communications as Ursula also damaged or destroyed telecommunications facilities.
Edited by TSB
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.