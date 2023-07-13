71-year-old Taguig resident graduates in elementary

MANILA, Philippines — A 71-year-old woman graduated elementary school in the city of Taguig on Thursday, proving that it is never too late to pursue one’s education.

According to the city’s public information office, Ellen Rivera finished her secondary studies and received her certificate at the Maharlika Integrated School.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sa pagmamalasakit ng mga kumupkop kay Lola Ellen, naiwanan niya ang mahirap na katayuan ng buhay at naipagpatuloy ang kanyang pag-aaral. Nakapagtapos siya ng elementarya sa kanyang pagpupursige,” the city government said.

(With the care of those who attended to Lola Ellen, she was able to leave the poor status of life and continue her education. She finished elementary school with perseverance.)

FEATURED STORIES

“Siya ay isang patunay na ang pag-aaral ay walang pinipiling edad,” it added.

(She is proof that education knows no age.)

Rivera, for her part, encouraged her fellow senior citizens who wish to pursue their own education not to hesitate or be shy and go back to school and study.

“Sana po kapag matanda, kapag mag-aaral ka po, wag ka mahiya, bakit ako hindi nahihiya,” Rivera said.

(I hope that when you’re older and you want to get education, don’t feel ashamed, look at me I am not ashamed.)

She then expressed thanks to the city government and Taguig mayor Lani Cayetano for providing free education and free student equipment like shoes, uniform, bags, school supplies, shoes and socks.

The city government then vowed to continue providing opportunities to its every citizen, regardless of their age, to achieve their dreams in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

Never too late for these 3 seniors to graduate from school

83-year-old woman fulfills dream of finishing high school

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>