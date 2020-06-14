72 DOJ employees found positive in rapid test

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 72 out of about 530 employees who underwent rapid testing last week have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday said 68 employees at the DOJ office in Ermita, Manila, and four outsourced security officers and maintenance people were now waiting for the result of their confirmatory swab tests. “Many of them immediately underwent swab tests in various government and private hospitals and are now awaiting the results of these tests,” he said. —Dona Z. Pazzibugan

