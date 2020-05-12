73 QC cops in quarantine

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) lifted on Tuesday the lockdown being implemented for the past three days at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) headquarters after tracing for those who had come into contact with 14 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was completed.

A total of 73 police officers were placed under quarantine in different facilities after it was determined that they had been exposed to the 13 QCPD policemen and a soldier who earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The 14 were among 219 Camp Karingal personnel tested for the virus between April 25 and 29. A total of 101 others were negative while 104 were still waiting for their test results.

According to Police Lt. Col. Beverly de Guzman, chief of the medical dispensary section of the NCRPO’s regional health service, “there was a form of complacency and familiarity among coworkers in the offices of Camp Karingal. During daily office interactions, police officers did not wear face masks.”De Guzman also cited in her evaluation instances in which camp personnel ignored physical distancing in common areas. NCRPO chief Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas criticized his men after hearing of De Guzman’s observation.

However, he himself could end up being investigated for hosting an event for his birthday last week, possibly in violation of rules on mass gatherings and social distancing.

“If there is any [violation], then I will look into it but as of yet, I still trust Gen. Sinas. We all know how difficult his job is at the NCRPO but nevertheless, it is not an excuse for him not to follow simple health protocols and of course, we encourage him to do so,” PNP chief Archie Gamboa said in an online press briefing on Tuesday. “No party happened, according to Gen. Sinas. Probably there was a mañanita (early morning serenade) but distancing was observed,” Gamboa pointed out, adding, “I don’t think there was a violation there.”

Pictures posted on the NCRPO Facebook page of the mañanita showed several policemen, most of them in face masks, getting food from a buffet table at Camp Bagong Diwa after a band performed.

Other pictures showed Sinas, without a face mask, blowing out the candle on a birthday cake and receiving flowers from his mañanita visitors, this time with a mask on.

Gamboa said the policy of the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for throwing parties was unclear. “We’re not really sure if parties are allowed but we know that the probable violation would be on mass gatherings. But, as of now, they [parties] are prohibited because there is no detailed policy about this.” INQ

