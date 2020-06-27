738 infected on Saturday; total Covid cases reach 34,803

SEVEN hundred and thirty-eight people were added to the total number of Filipinos diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

Of the Saturday tally, 560 were fresh cases, which had results given three days after testing, and 178 were tagged as late cases, which had results given beyond four days.

Of the fresh cases, 212 came from the National Capital Region (Metro Manila), 184 from Region 7 (Central Visayas) and 164 came from other regions.

Out of the 34,803 total Covid cases in the country, 23,667 remain active.

Out of all the active cases, 95.7 percent, or 22,649, have mild symptoms; 3.7 percent, or 871, are asymptomatic; and 0.6 percent, or 147, have severe symptoms of Covid-19.

With 249 recoveries reported, the overall number of recovered patients total 9,430.

With 12 deaths, nine of which were within June, the overall death toll is now 1,236.

As the DoH continues to validate and clean the data, the Health department removed eight duplicates, including one tagged as recovered, from the total number of cases.

As the country ranks third behind Indonesia and Singapore among the total number of infections in Southeast Asia, the Philippines now ranks second behind its Indo neighbor in terms of total number of deaths.

Total global infections now near the 10 million mark with 9.8 million while worldwide total deaths near the 500,000 mark with 494,408.