73rd COVID-19 case in Mimaropa is 4-year-old girl

CITY OF CALAPAN – A four-year-old girl from Pinamalayan town in Oriental Mindoro is Mimaropa’s 73rd patient to have contracted the coronavirus disease, according to the regional Department of Health.

The girl, who is the 23th COVID-19 patient in the province, has no travel history.

Occidental Mindoro has the biggest share of COVID-19 cases with 39; Oriental Mindoro has 23; Marinduque has 6; Romblon, 3; and Palawan, 2.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the region are now at 36, with 31 in Occidental Mindoro; four in Oriental Mindoro; and one in Romblon.

