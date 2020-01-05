74-Year-Old Rod Stewart Charged After Allegedly Punching On With A Secca On NYE

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 5, 2020

74-year-old popstar Rod Stewart is facing battery charges after allegedly decking a security guard at a beach resort in Florida over New Years.

The veteran singer is accused of punching the secca after being denied access to a private NYE party outside the kids’ area at The Breakers.

As the DailyMail reports, the guard — a fella named Jessie Dixon — told the cops Stewart and his son, Sean, were in a group that “began to get loud and cause a scene” after they were barred from entering the private bash.

According to police documents obtained by the gossip rag, Sean shoved Dixon before papa Rod stepped toward him and threw a punch, “striking Dixon in his left ribcage area”.

Video footage of the incident also allegedly shows “evidence [of] Roderick Stewart intentionally striking” the victim against his will.

The ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer has since apologised for his actions, explaining to police that he was denied entry to the area where the kids in his group were located.

The music icon has copped a court notice for the incident and will front the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb 5.

After that, presuming he won’t be serving any hard time, you’ll be able to catch him touring Australia this October!