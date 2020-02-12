Trending Now

79 OFWs in Bicol get P10,000 aid

LEGAZPI CITY –– At least 79 Bicolano Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who were affected by the travel ban in China, Hong Kong, and Macau because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), would receive P10,000 financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Rowena Alzaga, spokesperson of OWWA in Bicol, said the agency would give the amount as financial aid to affected OFWs, whose travel back to their work abroad were indefinitely suspended.

She said OWWA would immediately process the financial assistance to OFWs, who would present their work and travel documents like passports, plane tickets, and employment records.

In case of a prolonged travel ban, the agency could also give livelihood assistance and scholarship grants to OFW dependents.

Records from the OWWA last year indicate that 213 OFWs work in China, 968 in Macau, and 10,098 in Hong Kong.

