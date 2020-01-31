7th grader wounded when real 9mm Gloc goes off at school stage play with toy guns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—-Police are investigating how a seventh grader got his hands on a gun that he brought to school and accidentally fired, wounding a classmate on Thursday (Jan. 30).

Investigators said the boy and his classmate were in a role-playing activity when the gun went off.

Maj. Evan Viñas, city police spokesperson, said investigators will ask the parents of the 13-year-old male student why their child had access to the gun, a 9mm Gloc pistol fully loaded with bullets.

According to Maj. Duyle Buenaflor, chief of the Macasandig police station, the school was holding a stage play and required the students to bring toy guns to the campus as props.

Buenaflor said the play was for the students’ English class.

“The student removed the magazine clip, but he was unaware that the chamber still has a bullet inside,” Viñas said.

He added that the female classmate, also 13 years old, was hit in the hip, but she “is now okay” and recuperating in a hospital.

Viñas said the accidental shooting happened before the stage play started around 7:30 a.m.

He said the father of the male student is a ranking officer of the Philippine Army.

Viñas said both parents of the student were out of town when he took the handgun to school.

