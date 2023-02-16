7UP® IS SPREADING MOMENTS OF UPLIFTMENT WITH ITS INTERNATIONAL POSITIONING AND REFRESHING NEW BRAND IDENTITY

– The change marks the first major overhaul in the brand’s visual identity system in over seven years, including its Zero Sugar variant, which has seen rapid growth thanks to its refreshingly good taste –

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, 7UP® is pleased to announce a refreshingly new modern design while elevating its international positioning that adds moments of ‘UPliftment’ to the everyday. 7UP is on a mission to offer light relief from the mundanities of daily life by bringing moments of UPliftment, positivity and surprise. This announcement signifies a refreshed strategic and creative north star for the brand that will inform all international programs moving forward.

As a first intervention, 7UP is introducing the new brand identity with the expression ‘New Get Up, Same 7UP’. The fresh visual identity system – which marks the first major overhaul in over seven years – represents a design that better captures the brand essence, in keeping with its international platform. The design maintains 7UP’s iconic signature green coloring, which the world knows and loves. With added zesty citrus tones, it brings a vibrant, uplifting new feel to the design while still showcasing the freshness of its unique taste. The new design will be visible on 7UP and 7UP Zero Sugar bottles and cans, and will be activated through a multi-touchpoint comedy-centric campaign across static, motion and digital assets starting March 2023.

Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo, said: “UPliftment is a concept that resonates with people globally. Our new visual identity for 7UP was inspired first and foremost by the brand’s creation of moments of UPliftment throughout its history. The PepsiCo Design & Innovation Team created a bright and confident visual identity system that will echo across cultures, regions, and languages. The new 7UP features the brand’s signature punchy green, but with added citrus hues and distinct high-contrast lines that portray a feeling of upward energy.“

Comedy has the ability to instantly make people feel uplifted, which is why, to celebrate its vibrant new look and distinctively zesty taste, 7UP will embody the universal language of comedy to bring moments of UPliftment to people’s lives in unexpected ways. To strengthen the brand’s UPliftment positioning, it will roll out its first consumer engagement platform in Spring 2023 across all of its international activations, bringing unique experiences to people.

Eric Melis, Vice President Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo, commented: “We’re excited to shine a light on our international positioning and reveal our visual identity system to the world. 7UP has always provided people with refreshing UPliftment through consumption and that’s why it feels like a natural fit for us to drive this narrative forward and center UPliftment within everything we do. With this announcement, we are also showing our commitment to grow our 7Up Zero Sugar range and accelerate the reduction of added sugar across the brand portfolio to meet our consumers demands and preferences. We’ve got one brand with two great product offerings, and we can’t wait for the world to see what else we have planned.”

As part of 7UP’s commitment to inspire people to make better choices, the brand is on a mission to reduce added sugars across its portfolio, helping them choose a balanced diet, without taste compromise. 7UP Zero Sugar is one of the fastest-growing beverages in the soft drinks category, delivering strong double-digit growth two years in a row. Having launched in seven new markets in the last 12 months, it is currently available in 76 markets around the world.

7UP’s new visual identity system will be rolled out worldwide from March 2023, in all markets starting with Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Ireland, Latin America, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, and all European markets*.

* 7UP is a trademark of PepsiCo for all international markets excluding the US

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.



