8 Cavite drug suspects busted, over P720K shabu seized

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested eight drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations on Sunday in Cavite and seized over P727,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth).

In a report on Monday, the Police Regional Office 4-A said Alma Ichiburi, Elmer Sabater and Jesusana Gonzales were arrested after they sold shabu to an undercover police officer inside the Ilano compound in Barangay Salitran 2, Dasmariñas City at around 11:55 p.m.

Seized from the suspects were four plastic sachets of shabu weighing 100 grams with an estimated value of P680,000.

In Cavite City, anti-narcotics agents busted Bryan Mendoza and his associate, Reynaldo Viros in Barangay 48A aat round 8:00 p.m.

The duo yielded five sachets of shabu worth an estimated P20,400.

Earlier, drug suspects Maribel Ramirez, Murphy Aguilar, and Ram Jay Briones were also arrested in Barangay 37A, also in Cavite City around 4:50 p.m.

The three were reportedly found in possession of a sachet of shabu with an estimated street value of P27,200.

All apprehended suspects were held in the custody of the local police stations and will face a formal complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

