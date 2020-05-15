8 correctional inmates recover from Covid-19 — BuCor

EIGHT inmates from the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

The eight are part of a group of 47 CIW inmates brought to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) quarantine area in Muntinlupa last month for treatment.

Dr. Henry Fabro, director of health services of BuCor and head of the Bilibid hospital said that the eight were returned to CIW and will stay at the Recovery Isolation Area.

They will undergo another Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they will be allowed to return to CIW’s general inmate population, he added.

As of posting, BuCor has reported 58 confirmed Covid-19 cases among its inmates and personnel with three deaths in all penal colonies nationwide.