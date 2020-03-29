8 dead in medevac plane crash

AN AIRCRAFT carrying eight people on a medical evacuation (medevac) crashed while on takeoff at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020.

AviationUpdatesPH tweeted Sunday night that on board were one flight med, one nurse, one doctor, three flight crew (two pilots and one crew), one patient and one assisting the patient.

The aircraft was bound for Tokyo-Haneda.

The aircraft is a IAI1124A Westwind, registered RP-C5880. It was one of the aircraft chartered by the Department of Health to ferry essential medical supplies across the country. (S)