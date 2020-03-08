8 drug personalities nabbed in drug stings in Cam. Sur, Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — At least eight drug personalities were arrested on Saturday and Sunday in separate drug stings in the provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay.

Anti-nacotics operatives also seized several sachets containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and drug paraphernalia in the same operations, Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

In Pamplona town in Camarines Sur, police arrested seven bus drivers and conductors who were sniffing shabu while playing a card game at the barracks of Elavil Travel and Tours in Barangay San Vicente at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Arrested were Federico Ebona, 56, resident of Naga City; Roque Asog, 38, of Bula, Camarine Sur; Noel Pacal, 47, Bernard Bepenosa, 49, Emelito Atienza, 46, Erwin Samonte, 46, all of Daet, Camarines Norte; and Herman Bermas, 66, of Tanay, Rizal.

Seized were five sachets of shabu, five glass pipes (tooter), drug paraphernalia, a deck of playing cards, and P2,300 bet money.

In Tiwi, Albay, police arrested drug surenderer Jaime Cilot, 39, of barangay Putsan, after selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover agent. He yielded five more sachets of shabu when authorities searched him.

