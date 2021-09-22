8 elderly nuns at a Quezon City convent succumb to Covid-19

AT least eight elderly nuns at a Quezon City convent where an outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 was reported have died, a spokesman for the congregation said on Wednesday.

Sister Ma. Anicia Co of the Congregation of the Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM) in Barangay Kaunlaran, Cubao, also in the city, said the eight nuns, in their 80s and 90s, had been bedridden even before they were infected by the virus.

Co told Radyo Veritas that they belonged to the 62 RVM sisters who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were all staying at the convent’s Saint Joseph Home, also inside its compound.

She said there were also 52 RVM personnel who were also positive for Covid-19 but were mostly asymptomatic.

“The personnel are still young so they are on the road to recovery. Some sisters are moving from symptomatic to asymptomatic. Eight of the Sisters, aged 80s and 90s, afflicted with Covid-19 returned home to our heavenly Father,” she told Veritas.

Co clarified that the outbreak at the convent was not caused by the failure of its personnel and nuns to get vaccinated.

She said records would show that they had their vaccination for the first dose in the months of May and June this year for the first batch while the second batch took place in July.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Only those who were not vaccinated were the eight elderly nuns because of their condition, Co said.

“It was not the decision of the RVM congregation, nor the leaders nor the Sister Administrator of the St. Joseph Home that they would not be vaccinated. The Sister Administrator actually followed up later for their vaccination but did not come soon,” she said.

“Please pray for us, especially our sisters at the St. Joseph Home. May our sisters come to full recovery. May God grant strength to our other sisters in the communities in the compound strength to continue serving the affected community,” Co said.

As she expressed gratitude to many who continuously gave support and prayers, Co warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who may use the congregation to solicit funds which they never allowed.

“The RVM Secretariat has received reports of solicitation of funds using our name. It was found out that it was a false account using the name of an RVM Sister. We ask our benefactors, alumni and friends who want to help to verify with the RVM Secretariat before they send any financial assistance,” Co said during the same radio interview.

The RVM has been under a special concern lockdown since September 14 following reports that 114 nuns and personnel had tested positive for the virus.