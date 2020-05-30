8 health workers in Digos City infected with COVID-19

DIGOS CITY—Eight of the nine cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this city are health workers, Mayor Josef Cagas disclosed.

Cagas, in a statement, said the health workers are employees of the Davao del Sur provincial hospital.

From only two, the city’s count of COVID-19 cases increased to nine on Friday. The additional seven cases are health workers, Cagas said.

Dr. Ronald Jumilla, Digos City health officer, said the seven have displayed no symptoms of the disease but are currently in isolation at the provincial hospital.

The eighth health worker who contracted the virus tested positive on May 26. The 29-year-old male had a negative result on Thursday.

He is now awaiting a second negative result so he can be declared fully recovered from the virus and get discharged from isolation.

The city’s first COVID-19 case, a cockfighting aficionado who contracted the virus in Davao City, had fully recovered in the previous month.

As of May 29, there are four other suspected COVID-19 cases in Digos City. They are also isolated at the provincial hospital while awaiting test results.

The city has 17 persons under monitoring in its isolation facility in Barangay Igpit, while 119 are placed under strict home quarantine.

