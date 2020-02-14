8 held in Camarines Sur drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY –– Eight suspected drug pushers were arrested in anti-illegal drug operations in Camarines Sur towns on Thursday.

In a report, Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., Camarines Sur police director, said Rey Guiriba, 39, and Andy Orlain, 38, were arrested in Barangay Sta. Rosa Del Norte in Pasacao town at 10:52 p.m.

Confiscated were 74 sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P200,000.

In a separate operation around 9:30 p.m. in Barangay Balaogan in Bula town, police arrested Antonio Balares, David Nallatan Jr., and Ruel Algura.

Recovered from them were five sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, a set of an improvised shotgun, and five shotgun bullets.

The two other suspects, Enrique Detecio, 23rd in the 2016 drugs watch list, and Albert Gumba, top five in the provincial priority target, managed to escape.

In Baao town, Rodel Berza and Anthony Guanzon were arrested while in a drug session in Barangay Sagrada at 2 p.m.

Authorities armed with a search warrant seized five sachets of suspected shabu in Berza’s house.

Christoper Dela Rama, 39, was also arrested through a search warrant in Barangay San Juan, Baao at 12:45 a.m. Recovered from him were seven sachets of shabu worth P10,000 and other non-drug items./lzb

