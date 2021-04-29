8-hour brownouts hit Occidental Mindoro

EIGHT of 11 towns of Occidental Mindoro have been hit by the rotational brownouts that are expected to last for more than 8 hours starting this Friday.

These are Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan, Sta.Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog.

The scheduled brownouts are from 7 a.m. to12 noon; 12 noon to 5 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and 8:30 p.m. to 12 midnight.

But even before Friday, residents have been experiencing the power outages.

Joy Arca, a resident in Barangay San Roque in San Jose said that power interruption occurred from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the area on Thursday.

Arca told the Manila Times in Filipino that the outage started in the morning and electricity has yet to be restored as of posting time. She said they don’t know where to go because of the extreme heat.

Marvin Cosme of Barangay Pag-asa said that they were without electricity from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., was restored for two hours and then was out again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents in Barangay Bubog, San Jose said there was power interruption in their area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative Inc. (OMECO), the power provider in the province, issued a new schedule of the brownouts on Thursday.

It said that the rotational brownouts would last more than eight hours on Friday if OMECO fails to repair a unit that has been inoperational since Wednesday, resulting in an 8-megawatt shortage.