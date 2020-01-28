Trending Now

8 illegal miners nabbed in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Eight suspected illegal miners were arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte on Monday night, police said.

Colonel Marlon Tejada, director of the Camarines Norte police said the suspects were caught while conducting an exploration using a compressor at the village of Poblacion Norte at around 7:15 p.m.

They were identified as Romy Ibita, Marlon Yebra, Jose Magistrado, Rodel Gardonia, Enrique Cruel, Marcial Factor Jr., William De Lima, and Alberto De Lima.

Confiscated from them were a compressor set, an air tank, a shovel, and other mining tools.

The suspects are now facing charges for violation of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Edited by MUF

