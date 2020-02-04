8 Not-To-Be-Missed Shows At Perth Festival 2020

FeaturesWritten by Sarah Bellamy on February 4, 2020

Perth Festival kicks off this month, and as per usual, it’s jam-packed with a heap of cool acts to check out. The festival can trace its roots all the way back to 1953 – making it the oldest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere – and is a mainstay of arts and creative expression for Perth and Western Australia.

This year, the lineup features the likes of G Flip, Amanda Palmer, Mavis Staples, Craig David (presenting TS5), Ngaiire + Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, and Rufus Wainwright, just to name a few.

Performances such as Thirteen Ways to Look at Birds (featuring Seraphim Trio, James Ledger, Paul Kelly, and Alice Keath), Ballet at the Quarry, and a theatre production of Bran Nue Dae (including the legend Ernie Dingo), will also be happening at the festival. In this article, we take a look at eight shows happening at this year’s Perth Festival.

1. Moon Duo

The San Fran duo are bringing their unique psychedelic rock to Perth Festival this year. Coming straight off the back of their successful North American tour, Moon Duo are playing the festival on the 15th February at the Chevron Lighthouse. The duo will also be accompanied by live visuals, curated by the Manchester-based visual projection artist Emmanuel Biard.

2. Craig David Presents TS5

The ‘7 Days’ singer is heading to Perth for his live DJ plus vocal spectacle, TS5. TS5 started as an exclusive pre-party, hosted at the singer’s Miami penthouse, but is now being shared with music-lovers across the globe. This set combines “massive old skool anthems from RB to Swing beat, to Garage an Bashment, whilst merging current chart-topping House hits”. Catch Craig David’s TS5 set at Chevron Lighthouse on the 21st February.

[embedded content]

3. Weyes Blood

Combining electronic sounds with the golden age of pop, Weyes Blood began her career within the underground noise music scene. Described as the ‘millennial Joni Mitchell’, the singer-songwriter has released four albums over the past decade, including 2019’s Titanic Rising. Weyes Blood will be playing Chevron Lighthouse on the 23rd of February, with Jack Davies (duo) as support.

4. Briggs’ Bad Apple House Party

The festival’s opening weekend will see Aussie hip-hop mainstay Briggs hosting a house party not to be forgotten. One half of the ARIA award-winning hip-hop dup A.B. Original, Briggs will be playing soul, hip-hop, and R&B beats throughout the night. Special guests will also be making appearances, including NT-based rapper Birdz, Pitjantjatjara/Torres Strait Islander musician Miiesha, plus a bunch of local stars. Catch Briggs’ Bad Apple House Party at Chevron Lighthouse on the 7th of February.

5. G-Flip

Melbourne singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, G-Flip will be performing a set at Perth Festival this year, too! After releasing her self-produced debut single, ‘About You’ in 2018, the artist became the inaugural winner of the ARIA Emerging Artist Scholarship, as well as being nominated for a J Award for Unearthed Artist of the Year. She released her debut album About Us last year. Catch G-Flip at Chevron Lighthouse on the 22nd of February.

[embedded content]

6. Ngaiire + Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Perth Festival opening weekend will be hosting a two-set show that features singer-songwriters Ngaiire and Emma Donovan. Emma Donovan’s 8pm set will see the Gumbaynggirr/Yamtji artist accompanied by Melbourne 5-piece The Putbacks. Ngaiire will be playing at 9:30pm, and bringing her unique mix of vibrance, extravagant costumes, backing vocalist battles, and choreographed dances. This show will be happening on the 9th of February at Chevron Lighthouse.

7. Gui Boratto

Brazilian DJ, Gui Boratto will be heading to Perth Festival in 2020. The producer and remixer has worked with the likes of Saul Simon, London Grammar, Pet Shop Boys, Moby, and Massive Attack. He also has five full-length albums under his belt. Gui Boratto’s set will be a party night to remember, featuring some of the world’s best house, techno, and minimal tunes. Gui Buratto will be playing Chevron Lighthouse on the 20th February.

8. Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King & Mondo Freaks

Earning her nickname for her vocal bursts that are bull of froth and bubbles, Evelyn King first received recognition for her hit disco single ‘Shame’ in 1977. The R’n’B and disco singer will be heading to Aus in February, performing at Perth Festival alongside live sensations Mondo Freaks. Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King & Mondo Freaks will be playing Chevron Lighthouse on the 27 th of February.

–

This is just a handful of the shows on at Perth Festival this year. For the full line-up, check out the festival’s events page.