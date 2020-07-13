8 overstaying Chinese nationals blacklisted

Eight more Chinese nationals who went to the Philippines under the government’s visa-upon-arrival scheme have been placed under the Bureau of Immigration’s blacklist for overstaying. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreign nationals were also meted fines and penalties for overstaying. He said the eight arrived in the country between November 2019 and January 2020.—Tina G. Santos

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

View comments