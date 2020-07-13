8 overstaying Chinese nationals blacklisted

Eight more Chinese nationals who went to the Philippines under the government’s visa-upon-arrival scheme have been placed under the Bureau of Immigration’s blacklist for overstaying. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreign nationals were also meted fines and penalties for overstaying. He said the eight arrived in the country between November 2019 and January 2020.—Tina G. Santos
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
View comments
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
TAGS: