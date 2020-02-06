8 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Albay, Camarines

LEGAZPI CITY –– Eight alleged drug pushers were arrested on Wednesday by anti-narcotics operatives in separate drug stings in the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur, police said Thursday.

Seized in the drug operations were several sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and a hand grenade, Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Guinobatan town, Albay, Joel Nual, 41, resident of Camalig; Ruben Valladolid, 42, of Ligao City; and Jovit Peñaflor, 29, of Guinobatan were caught in a drug session in the house of Richard and Enrico Ocfemia, the alleged drug den operators who were served a search warrant by police in Barangay Calzada, around 6:40 p.m.

Confiscated at the raid were a medium-sized sachet of suspected shabu and a hand grenade.

FEATURED STORIES

In Nabua, Camarines Sur, police armed with a search warrant arrested at 11:50 p.m. Jose Mabansay, 40; Ian Lumpero, 28; and Darwin Bertillo, 42, all of Barangay La Purisima.

Confiscated were three sachets of shabu and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ