80 Omicron COVID-19 cases recorded in CAR, Western Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded on Wednesday 80 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Western Visayas.
Based on the June 13 DOH biosurveillance report, 73 of these infections were recorded in Western Visayas, broken down according to subvariants as follows:
- 22 – XBB.1.16
- 9 – XBB.1.5
- 8 – XBB.1.9.1
- 4 – XBB1.9.2
- 5 – XBB.2.3
- 6 – other XBB sublineages
- 18 – BA.2.3.20 subvariant
- 1 — other BA sublineage
All seven recorded in CAR were of the BA.2.3.20 subvariant.
Meanwhile, two other cases with no assigned lineage were also recorded, one each in both regions.
On Monday, the DOH reported the country’s first case of the FE.1 subvariant of COVID-19 Omicron in a biosurveillance report reflecting genome sequencing results from May 29 to June 12.
As of June 21, the nationwide COVID-19 caseload was 4,160,651, with 8,275 active infections, 4,085,894 recoveries, and 66,482 deaths.
