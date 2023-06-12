8,000 cops securing 125th Independence Day activities in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Over 8,000 police officers were deployed in various parts of Metro Manila to ensure public safety amid the 125th Independence Day celebration and festivities, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

“Yung deployment ay nagsimula nitong pagpasok pa lang po ng araw noong nakaraang linggo dahil may mga aktibidad nga tayo related sa Independence Day. For today po inaasahan natin yung mahigit na 8,000 police personnel particularly dito sa NCR nakadeploy na po, as early as last night po,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in an interview over Teleradyo.

(The deployment of police personnel for Independence Day activities started last week, but for today, we expect more than 8,000 police officers, particularly here in the NCR. They were deployed as early as last night.)

Fajardo added that the PNP had not monitored any threat related to the event besides inclement weather.

She, however, said the PNP expects protesters from various parts of the country to stage rallies in designated freedom parks in Metro Manila.

“May inaasahan po tayo na grupo na mag-ra-rally subalit hindi naman po natin ito inaasahan na mag-ka-kaproblema. Meron naman pong designated freedom parks po para sa kanila at sana tulad ng early pronouncements po ay susunod naman sila dun sa mga napag usapan,” she said.

(We expect groups to rally, but it will not be a problem. There are designated freedom parks for them, and I hope that, like their early pronouncements, they follow what was discussed.)

Apart from PNP’s deployment plans, Fajardo said that checkpoints were also installed at entry and exit points of Metro Manila.

