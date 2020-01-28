8,000 jobs up for grabs at DOLE job fair in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY –– Thousands of Bicolano jobseekers trooped to the Ayala Mall here for the 86th Department Of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Anniversary Job Fair, where over 8,000 job vacancies were being offered on Tuesday.

Johana Vi Gasga, DOLE-Bicol spokesperson, said 40 local and six overseas employers participated in the job fair.

“I am very happy that DOLE staged this job fair because I’ve been idle since I graduated. With this event, I am given the chance to work while waiting for the Licensure Exam for Teachers,” said Carla Balictar, 22, of Barangay Padang in this city.

