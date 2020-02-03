9 alleged drug pushers nabbed, over P3M worth ‘shabu’ seized in Bicol drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY — Some nine alleged drug pushers were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations on Sunday in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Albay, police said Monday.

The drug operation also yielded over P3 million worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth), said Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson.

In Camarines Norte, Marlon Abueva, 25, of Quezon province and Anacleto Aquino, 37, of Ragay, Camarines Sur were arrested while in possession of two plastic bags of shabu weighing 500 grams in a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Tabugon, Sta. Elena town at around 7:40 p.m.

In Camarines Sur, Jayson Monda, 29, a high value target; Archel Alanis, 43; and Stuart Dimaiwat, 25, were caught holding a drug session at a drug den in Barangay San Nicolas, Iriga City, at around 9:50 p.m. The drug operation yielded several sachets of shabu.

In Sagñay, Camarines Sur, Eleizar Del Vergara, 24, was caught selling a sachet of dried marijuana at around 10 a.m.

In Albay, Gian Patricia Nuñez, 24, of Daraga town and Carlo Jay Bareta, 24, of Legazpi City were collared selling sachets of shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay Sagpon, Daraga town at around 4:40 p.m.

In Ligao City, Albay, Philip Gadi, 43, was caught selling sachets of shabu in Barangay Tuburan at around 3:10 p.m.

