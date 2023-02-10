9 alleged NPA rebels ‘neutralized’ in Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — Nine alleged members of communist New People’s Army were neutralized in Masbate town after an encounter, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

According to AFP, five rebels were killed while four were taken into custody after the troops of the 2nd Infantry Battalion figured in a 20-minute firefight with the some 20 communist rebels in Barangay Guiom in Cawayan town on Thursday while they were conducting security patrol operations.

“The 20-minute encounter resulted in five [NPAs] killed, [and] four captured, including a wounded member,” the AFP said in a statement.

Six high powered firearms were also confiscated by the troops.

No casualties were reported on the side of AFP.

