9 alleged NPA rebels ‘neutralized’ in Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — Nine alleged members of communist New People’s Army were neutralized in Masbate town after an encounter, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.
According to AFP, five rebels were killed while four were taken into custody after the troops of the 2nd Infantry Battalion figured in a 20-minute firefight with the some 20 communist rebels in Barangay Guiom in Cawayan town on Thursday while they were conducting security patrol operations.
“The 20-minute encounter resulted in five [NPAs] killed, [and] four captured, including a wounded member,” the AFP said in a statement.
Six high powered firearms were also confiscated by the troops.
FEATURED STORIES
No casualties were reported on the side of AFP.
RELATED STORY:
5 alleged rebels slain, 1 hurt in Masbate clash
JMS
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.