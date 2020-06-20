9 Bohol returnees positive for COVID-19

TAGBILARAN CITY – Nine locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who returned to Bohol tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27.

The newly recorded cases were from the towns of Candijay, Talibon, Loon, Tubigon, and Inabanga, said Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap on Saturday.

All patients were isolated in the different quarantine facilities of their municipalities.

Inabanga Councilor Jono Jumamoy, in a post on Facebook, said the town’s first COVID-19 case involved a 21-year-old man who arrived from Cebu City last June 7.

Of the 27 COVID-19 cases in Bohol, at least 17 were “active.”

The province also registered nine recoveries and one death.

At least 4,481 LSIs have returned to Bohol since May 17. Of the number, 1,149 had completed their 14-day quarantine.

Local officials urged residents to continue observing the health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks to contain the spread of the virus.

