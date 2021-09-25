9 missing, 25 rescued as fishing boat sinks in Iloilo

OUT OF THE WATER Screen grab of the 25 crew men who were rescued after they arrived at the Cadiz City Commercial Port. Their fishing boat sank off the coast of Carles, Iloilo after strong winds and big waves battered it at about 1 a.m. on Friday. Nine other crew members remain missing. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BACOLOD CITY: Nine crewmen are missing, including the captain, and 25 others were rescued after their fishing boat sank in the waters between Carles town in Iloilo province and Sicogon Island after midnight on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard in Western Visayas said.

Quoting an account by a survivor, Lt. Commander Ludovico Librilla, PCG Western Visayas deputy commander, said the FB St. Peter The Fisherman 2, owned by Tristar Shipping Corp., sailed from Cadiz City in Negros Occidental. The boat was fishing in the area when it tilted on its port side and sank after being battered by strong winds and big waves at about 1 a.m.

Five of the missing were residents of Cadiz City, another from Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental. One is a sonar operator from Bantayan town in Cebu, and the other is a chief engineer from Estancia town, Iloilo.

Twenty-two of the 25 passengers were rescued by FB Old Man and the Sea (Fish Carrier).

The survivors arrived at the Cadiz City Commercial Port in Barangay Bangkerohan, Cadiz City past 5 p.m.

They were in good physical condition based on an examination by doctors from the Cadiz City Health Office, said Librilla.