9-month-old boy is 10th COVID-19 patient in Cotabato City; 24th in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY, Philippines —A 9-month-old boy in this city has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making him the 10th case in the city and the 24th confirmed COVID-19 case in the region, health officials said.

Arjohn Gangoso, spokesperson of the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), said the baby who is in stable condition, was exposed to the 23rd COVID-19 patient in the region, an 11-year-old girl from Cotabato City who also was exposed to the 17th COVID-19 patient, a 26-year old male employee of the city government who lived in an apartment owned by the girl’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangoso said they were still trying to determine whether these recent cases were cases of community or local transmissions in this city. Of the 10 COVID-19 cases in Cotabato City, six have already recovered.

Of the 24 cases recorded in Soccsksargen which is made up of the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos City, 16 have recovered while one died of the disease.

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ