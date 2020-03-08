9 nabbed after yielding P4.4M marijuana in Bulacan

HAGONOY, Bulacan, Philippines — Police on Sunday arrested nine people — three of them students — after they were found in possession of 37 kilos of dried marijuana leaves and fruiting tops worth P4.4 million during a buy-bust operation in this town.
Arrested were Kevin Paul Jose, 26; Joshua Gabriel Faustino, 23; Anthony Chino, 28; Ken Alec, 22; Tyrone Gipala, 23; Kate Desaluna, 18; Marc Mariano, 22; Ivanah Nanit, 22; and Rogerio Rodriguez, 20.
Col. Roginald Francisco, Hagonoy police chief, said the suspects were caught inside a house in Sitio Sandoval in Barangay Iba here at around 3:20 a.m.
The house, reportedly owned by Faustino, was allegedly being used for repackaging dried marijuana leaves.
FEATURED STORIES
Also seized during the operation were drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.
The suspects are now under the custody of the District Drug Enforcement Unit of the Northern Police District, which led the operation.
/atm
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.