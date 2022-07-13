9 nabbed for illegal drugs in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY—Nine suspected drug personalities were arrested on Tuesday, July 12, in separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Camarines provinces.

In Jose Panganiban town in Camarines Norte, Raymond Ibis, Zaldy Jamito, Joseph Dasco, Mark Anthony Obar, Freddie Rieza, and Josue Sales, were arrested at around 5:30 p.m. while having a pot session in Barangay Luklukan Sur.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said confiscated from the suspects were three plastic sachets with residues of suspected shabu (crystal meth), five rolled aluminum foil as tooter, another aluminum foil with residue of shabu and other drug tools.

Camarines Sur police reported that Angelo Oas, 19, was also arrested in a buy-bust operation at 9:37 p.m. in Barangay San Francisco.

Oas sold a sachet of shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

In Magarao town, Erwin Riazon, 43, and Renato Bermundo, 56, were arrested around 7:30 p.m. in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Sto. Tomas.

Seized were 0.250 grams of shabu worth P2,000 and other drug tools.

The police said Riazon was a former drug surrenderer.

The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

