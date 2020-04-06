9 of Valenzuela City’s 10 new COVID-19 cases are frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Valenzuela City government on Monday reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), nine of whom are health workers at the forefront of the country’s fight against the contagion.

In a statement, the city government said the new cases, except for an 83-year-old male patient identified as VC30, are working in hospitals run by the Department of Health (DOH) who have gone into isolation since being exposed to COVID-19 patients.

The 10 new cases bring the city’s total infection to 31 as of Monday afternoon.

The city’s new cases are as follows:

-VC22 is a 27-year-old female

-VC23 is a 39-year-old female

-VC24 is a 30-year-old female

-VC25 is a 37-year-old male

-VC26 is a 32-year-old male

-VC27 is a 31-year-old female

-VC28 is a 35-year-old female

-VC29 is a 31-year-old female

-VC30 is an 83-year-old male

-VC31 is a 43-year-old female

The Valenzuela City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) is closely monitoring all the cases and conducting contact tracing to identified close contacts, the local government said.

Valenzuela residents who are experiencing symptoms, have a travel history, and/or exposure to COVID-19 patients, are urged to contact the city’s #COVID19 hotline at 8352-5000.

The entire island of Luzon including Metro Manila has been placed under a month-long lockdown to prevent the spread of the infectious respiratory disease, which has infected 3,246 people in the country and killed 152 as of Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, of 64 patients were able to recover.

