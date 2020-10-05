9 out of 10 Filipinos approve of Duterte’s performance amid pandemic — Pulse Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Nine out of 10 Filipinos approve of President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance amid the country’s fight with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a Pulse Asia survey revealed Monday.

In its Ulat ng Bayan Nationwide Survey conducted last September 14-20, Pulse Asia said that 91% of Filipinos approved the President’s performance, 5% disapproved while 5% were undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile, had 57% approval rating, 22 percent disapproval, and 21 percent undecided.

Senate President Tito Sotto scored 84% approval rating with only 6 percent disapproval and 10% undecided.

FEATURED STORIES

For his part, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who is in the middle of power struggle with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, had 70% approval compared to 10% disapproval and 19% undecided.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has the lowest score among the top government officials with 44% approval, 37% undecided, and 13 % disapproval.

Pulse said “public assessment of these officials’ performance is essentially unchanged between December 2019 and September 2020.”

As for their trust ratings, Duterte is still the topnotcher with 91% of the respondents saying they have “big trust” in the Chief Executive.

He was followed by Sotto with 79% trust ratings, Cayetano with 67%, Robredo with 50%, and Peralta with 39%.

The survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

JE

ADVERTISEMENT



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>