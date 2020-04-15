9 suspects test negative of COVID-19 in Oriental Mindoro

CITY OF CALAPAN –– Test results on the nine persons suspected of having the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), came back negative in Oriental Mindoro.

Governor Humerlito Dolor quoted the Department of Health in Mimaropa, which said that tests conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on the nine residents of the province showed that they have not contracted the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oriental Mindoro has six confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of whom had died.

The 1-year-old girl, who was the first confirmed case, has already recovered, while the rest were waiting for the second and third test results.

FEATURED STORIES

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ