9 suspects test negative of COVID-19 in Oriental Mindoro

CITY OF CALAPAN –– Test results on the nine persons suspected of having the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), came back negative in Oriental Mindoro.
Governor Humerlito Dolor quoted the Department of Health in Mimaropa, which said that tests conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on the nine residents of the province showed that they have not contracted the virus.
Oriental Mindoro has six confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of whom had died.
The 1-year-old girl, who was the first confirmed case, has already recovered, while the rest were waiting for the second and third test results.
FEATURED STORIES
LZB
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.