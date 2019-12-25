900 families decamped in Albay, Sorsogon
LEGAZPI CITY – Close to 900 families were allowed to go home in Albay and Sorsogon on Wednesday after seeking shelter in evacuation centers on Christmas Eve due to Severe Tropical Storm Ursula.
In Guinobatan, Albay, Mayor Gemma Ongjoco has ordered decampment of 800 families or 3,000 persons from Barangay Maninila and Tandarora; while 98 families or 492 individuals were also decamped in Irosin, Sorsogon.
In Libon, Albay, 63 families or 251 individuals were not yet allowed to go home in Barangay Burabod.
Ian James Secillano, head of Libon Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said they would not be allowed to go home until the government has provided a permanent relocation site.
A minor landslide last December 2 has forced the families living near the creek to evacuate.
“As long as there is a threat of landslide, we will not allow them to go back to their houses. The long term recommendation is to relocate them probably in the nearby village,” he added. Ma. April Mier-Manjares
