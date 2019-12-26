9,000 still in evacuation centers in Masbate, Albay after ‘Ursula’
LEGAZPI CITY — Close to 3,000 families or 9,000 individuals are in various evacuation centers in the provinces of Masbate and Albay after Tropical Storm “Ursula” (international name: Phanfone) hit the Bicol region and the Visayas on Christmas day, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday.
Claudio Yucot, OCD Bicol director, said in Masbate province, there are still 2,051 families or 6,458 individuals, mostly from coastal villages in the 17 towns and Masbate City, who remained in various evacuation centers as their houses were either partially damage or destroyed.
In Albay, there are still 739 families or 2,378 persons from the towns of Guinobatan and Libon who are at their respective evacuation centers.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bicol said the cancellation of sea trips was lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday after the lifting of all typhoon signals by the state weather bureau.
The PCG, as of 6 a.m. Thursday, allowed 9,039 travellers, 1,166 trucks, buses and cars to board their respective sea vessels bound either for Masbate and Visayas.
Plane flights in Legazpi, Naga and Virac airport terminals were normal but Thursday’s Manila-Masbate and vice versa flight was still cancelled.
Edited by LZB
