92 MRT-3 depot workers infected with coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Eighty nine workers of Metro Rail Transit-3’s maintenance service provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP, along with three other railway personnel have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati confirmed the development on Thursday, but the COVID-19 positive workers are assigned at the railway’s depot in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s 89 Tespi Sumitomo personnel and three MRT-3 staff [that] tested positive. MRT-3 and Tespi personnel [are] assigned at the depot and do not engage face-to-face with operations people,” he said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

He said the results were based on reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID-19.

FEATURED STORIES

According to Capati, all 92 personnel are now undergoing quarantine for 14 days.

“Tespi will review their capacity and will adv[ise] MRT-3 for any reduced capacity by next week. All personnel are required to wear PPE (personal protective equipment), both depot and station personnel sa (at the) MRT-3 line,” he also said.

The first MRT-3 worker tested positive for COVID-19 on June 14 through a swab test, the Department of Transportation earlier said.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ