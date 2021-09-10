92% of 2021 budget released – DBM

NINETY-TWO percent of the national budget for 2021 has already been transferred to government agencies, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DBM data showed that the government’s allotment release for the first eight months of this year reached P4.14 trillion, accounting for 92.1 percent of the P4.50-trillion budget.

The current value is higher than the P3.92 trillion provided between January and August 2020.

Line departments received P2.44 trillion, which included funds for agencies and other constitutional offices.

A total of P308.76 billion was allocated to special purpose funds (SPFs), which are budgetary allocations made under the General Appropriations Act for specific socioeconomic reasons.

These are usually lump sum in nature as the recipient agencies and/or specific programs and projects were not identified during the budget preparation and legislation. SPFs are used for financial assistance for government corporations, distribution to local government, contingencies, miscellaneous personnel benefits, and national catastrophe risk mitigation and management as well as pension and gratuity payments.

Automatic appropriations or appropriations programmed annually got P1.14 trillion in allotment releases.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

These include P57.05 billion for retirement and life insurance premiums; P695.49 billion for internal revenue allotment; P71.66 billion for block grant; P480,000 for pension of ex-presidents and widows of former presidents; P31.06 billion for special account for the general fund; P7.17 billion for net lending; P267.55 billion for interest payments; and P14.50 billion for tax expenditures fund/customs duties and taxes.

Other releases totaled P251.14 billion including unprogrammed allocations, continuing appropriations for 2020 and other automatic allocations.

The balance from the P4.50-trillion obligation program, according to the Budget department, is P357.87 billion.

“Part of the big-ticket program balances under the regular budget of agencies include the requirements for the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education program of the Commission on Higher Education, and the local infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways,” it said in a recent report.