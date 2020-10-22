93 COVID-19 cases in a day: A new record for Benguet

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet—The province listed 93 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct. 22), its highest single-day record since the start of the pandemic last March.

Records from the provincial health office showed that 74 of the new cases were in Itogon town. At least 48 of the new infections were those of residents of Virac village. At least 23 were from the village of Poblacion and three from the village of Ampucao.

This capital town had 14 of the province’s new cases.

One of the COVID-19 patients, a 67-year-old resident of Buguias town, has died, bringing the province’s COVID-19 fatality count to nine.

The province also recorded 12 new recoveries on Thursday.

Benguet has now recorded a total of 714 COVID-19 cases.

