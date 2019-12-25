9,300 passengers at Matnog port allowed to sail
LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — At least 9,300 stranded passengers were allowed to sail on Wednesday afternoon after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifted the no-sailing policy at Matnog Port in Sorsogon.
Chief Petty Officer Nelson Jazo, sub-station commander of PCG Bicol in Matnog, said the weather bureau has lifted the wind signal at 2 p.m., but the first vessel to Allen, Samar, sailed before 7 p.m.
“The first trip was delayed because we waited for the vessels that sheltered in some parts of Masbate. The queueing is still a struggle for thousands of strandees,” he said.
Jazo said most of the stranded passengers would probably stay in the terminal for few more days because of the crowded ticketing schedule.
“We prioritize buses and light vehicles because they cater to passengers. The tracking services and cargoes are less of a priority,” he added.
Before the resumption of the operation, about 470 trucks, 92 buses, and 471 cars were stranded in the port.
There were also 2,516 passengers from 38 buses, 58 trucks and 2 light vehicles waiting in the towns of Irosin, Juban, and Casiguran, the PCG Bicol said in its 4 p.m. report.
Meanwhile, 2,138 passengers were still stuck in the ports of Albay; 134 in Masbate; and 110 in Camarines Sur.
