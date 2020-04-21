94-year-old woman is Zambo’s first COVID-19 fatality

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A 94-year-old woman became the city’s first COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday (April 21).

The patient died just before daybreak in a hospital here.

Dr. Justin Elfred Paber, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), said the woman had been infected with coronavirus and died of respiratory failure and severe pneumonia past 2 a.m.

“It is with extreme sadness that we inform the public about the passing of ZC07, the 7th COVID-19 positive case for Zamboanga City. ZC07 is the 94-year old female of Veterans Avenue,” Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco said in a Facebook post.

“She is the first COVID-19 fatality in Zamboanga City and Zamboanga Peninsula,” she added.

The woman has been confined at the ZCMC since April 9.

The patient had been getting dialysis treatment and previously confined in the intensive care unit of one of the city’s hospitals before she contracted COVID-19.

Zamboanga City has eight COVID-19 patients. Two are in Manila and three have recovered.

