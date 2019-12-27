96% Filipinos to welcome 2020 with hope — SWS survey
MANILA, Philippines — Ninety-six percent of Filipinos will enter the New Year with hope instead of fear, Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported on Friday.
The pollster said this record was higher by four points, from 92 percent in 2018 to 96 percent in 2019. SWS also noted that it tied the “all-time high” level in 2017.
The survey, conducted from Dec. 13 to 16, also showed that four percent of Filipinos said they will welcome the New Year’s Day with fear.
The fourth quarter of 2019 survey used interviews of 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide, with 300 each were interviewed in National Capital Region, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
The poll also used “sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.”
The SWS stressed that the survey items on New Year hope and New Year’s resolution are non-commissioned.
The pollster added that it used the survey query: “Ang darating na taon ba ay inyong sasalubungin nang may pag-asa o may pangamba? (SASALUBUNGIN ANG DARATING NA TAON NANG MAY PAG-ASA; SASALUBUNGIN ANG DARATING NA TAON NANG MAY PANGAMBA) [Is it with hopes or with fears that you enter the coming year? (ENTER THE COMING YEAR WITH HOPE; ENTER THE COMING YEAR WITH FEAR)].”
