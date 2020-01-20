98% of residents in Taal Volcano’s 14-kilometer danger zone evacuated – DILG

MANILA, Philippines – Ninety-eight percent of residents in the vicinity of Taal Volcano have been evacuated, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Monday.

“Based on our latest report, 98% of the residents in the barangays located within the 14-km high-risk danger zone have been fully evacuated and the rest are undergoing evacuation,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in an event at Camp Crame.

Año also assured that all local executives in Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and National Capital Region (NCR) have already prepared their disaster-preparedness protocols.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 4, which means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours or days.

Evacuees were cautioned against returning to Taal Volcano Island or any place within 14 kilometers of the main crater.

Towns within the danger zone remained on lockdown, but four – hour windows were approved to allow residents to check on their properties and sources of livelihood.

