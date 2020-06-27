980 UV Express vans to resume operations on June 29—LTFRB

MANILA, Philippines — More than 900 UV Express vans will be back on roads in Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting Monday, June 29, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Saturday.

In a statement, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said 980 UV Express vans will be initially allowed to ply 47 routes.

But Delgra said the agency is not “discounting” the possibility of deploying additional modern and traditional jeepneys to augment operations of 980 UV Express depending on demand of passengers.

LTFRB: UV EXPRESS TO START OPERATING IN METRO MANILA ON MONDAY, 29 JUNEThe Land Transportation Franchising and… Posted by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – LTFRB on Friday, June 26, 2020

Delgra also reminded guidelines for UV Express units such as maintaining a fare rate of P2 per kilometer.

Here are the other guidelines for UV Express units:

Operators must regularly examine a driver’s fitness to work, checking their body temperature and screening for symptoms of COVID-19;

Drivers and conductors shall wear masks and gloves at all times;

Commuters are required to wear masks to be allowed to board a UVE (No Face Mask, No Ride);

Exact fare shall be paid prior to boarding the PUV or operators/drivers may devise any fare collection system (such as use of a fare drop off) to minimize/prevent transmittal of COVID-19;

Passenger load must not exceed two (2) passengers per row and passengers should be seated one seat apart;

Operators shall install impermeable barriers to seal off he driver’s compartment and between rows of seats that are less than one (1) meter apart;

The LTFRB chief also warned that the agency will impose fines and suspension or cancellation of franchise if operators and drivers fail to comply with the said protocols.

Delgra earlier announced that the UV Express units and traditional public utility jeepneys will be allowed to return to roads in Metro Manila starting next week. During the strict enhanced community quarantine, all public mass transport modes were suspended.

