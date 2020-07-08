981 PNP personnel infected as 39 more tested positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The number of policemen infected with SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes respiratory illness COVID-19, is continuously increasing.

On Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it logged 39 new cases raising its total count of infection in the police force to 981.

ADVERTISEMENT

PNP said that 35 of the newly reported cases are personnel assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office; two at Calabarzon police; and one each at Central Visayas police and Cordillera police.

Meanwhile, PNP’s latest data showed 10 more police officers were able to recover from COVID-19 which increased total recoveries to 429.

FEATURED STORIES

On the other hand, no additional fatality was documented, thus maintaining the toll at nine.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4113270192047539&id=462115693829692

As of July 8, PNP said it is monitoring 1,258 of its members for suspected infection as well as 659 others for being probable COVID-19 cases.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ