99 Bikes selects PageUp to streamline and simplify recruitment

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PageUp [https://www.pageuppeople.com], a leading provider of talent management software, today announced that 99 Bikes has selected PageUp Recruitment Management to modernise recruitment processes and provide a seamless candidate and hiring manager experience.

99 Bikes opened the doors of its first shop in Milton, Brisbane in 2007 and has grown to an Australia-wide operation, co-owned by Flight Centre , another PageUp client. With a goal to open 6 to 10 new stores per year, the team needs a recruitment system that can cater for their growth while giving every candidate a great hiring experience.

99 Bikes will rely on PageUp Recruitment Management software to automate key recruitment activities and reduce manual work for their hiring team.

PageUp is helping 99 Bikes to streamline the recruitment journey and provide great candidate care at scale, allowing the organisation to win talent in a competitive market.

PageUp will provide 99 Bikes with:

A highly configurable Recruitment Management solution to streamline the hiring journey

solution to streamline the hiring journey Automation of key recruitment processes to reduce time to hire

An engaging candidate and hiring manager experience

Intuitive, easy to configure recruitment workflows and dashboards

A single source of truth for hiring managers, recruiters and HR teams

Sophisticated talent pipelining functionality

Lin Pih, Nation Leader at 99 Bikes says, “PageUp has been an exciting change for us. We’re finding the system to be more efficient, allowing us to find talent and give them a great, streamlined experience through to contract generation.”

Mark Rice, PageUp CEO, says, “We are pleased to support 99 Bikes as it sets its sights on impressive expansion. By automating and streamlining the entire recruitment journey, 99 Bikes can now deliver a consistent recruitment experience for candidates and hiring managers as it continues to grow.”

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

PageUp media contact: