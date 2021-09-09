99 children in Quezon City orphanage test positive for Covid-19

NINETY-NINE children and 23 personnel of a private orphanage were found positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte said on Thursday.

The children, aged 18 and below, and the workers were from the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Project 4, Cubao, Barangay Bagumbuhay, she said.

Dr. Rolando Cruz, chief of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), said an asymptomatic adult reportedly visited the facility and unknowingly brought the virus, which caused the outbreak.

She said the persons in charge of such facilities must be strict in implementing minimum health protocols.

The mayor then called on the management of workplaces and other high-risk closed facilities to strictly enforce the public health protocols to avoid outbreaks of Covid-19.

Cruz added that establishments like the orphanage, which is a closed long-term care facility, must fully observe the health and safety protocols, saying even one asymptomatic carrier who can get inside can easily spread the infection.

The city government, according to the mayor, attended to the needs of the facility by sending paracetamol, vitamins, hygiene kits, face masks, alcohol and food packs.



Belmonte also instructed CESU to closely monitor everyone’s health, especially of the children, and to do active surveillance of other closed settings such as nursing homes.

She told The Manila Times that those negative for Covid-19 and have no symptoms were made to stay in rooms separate from those who were showing symptoms.

The local chief executive has vowed to expand the swab testing and contact tracing program to reach out to high-risk closed facilities.

On its website, the Gentle Hands said: “After 540 days of strict quarantine during this pandemic, with no visitors at all, we were quite shocked to find our home positive for Covid-19.”

“We are thankful for God’s continued grace and wisdom as we navigate this time. Please keep the children and all our staff in your prayers. Of course, food and other supplies will be welcome since we are on total lockdown,” it added.

The orphanage was founded in 1993 by a Canadian missionary-couple as a birthing clinic for urban poor women.