99 quarantine violators nabbed in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested 99 suspected violators of the government’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) order in Quezon province on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police director, said the number of ECQ violators in the province jumped to 1,582 from 1,483 on Tuesday, since the ECQ was enforced on March 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no more warnings for ECQ violators. Instead, arrest and inquest procedures will be applied,” Madrideo stressed.

Most of those arrested were charged with “resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person.”

FEATURED STORIES

Others were slapped with violations of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

The others arrested are facing charges that include direct assault, alarm and scandal, grave threats, unjust vexation, disobedience of orders, price gouging, and other crimes.

Madrideo said ECQ violators have been allowed to go home after being booked to prevent coronavirus transmission in overcrowded jails.

But Madrideo made it clear that the charges against violators were recorded and would appear once they apply for a police clearance.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ