A.B. Original Share New Single, ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

A.B. Original have shared their first new music in almost four years, unveiling new single ‘King Billy Cokebottle’ today. Described as a teaser track, it precedes the first official single from their forthcoming record, with the new track set to arrive during Ausmusic Month in November.

As powerful and cutting and ever, the new single sees A.B. Original (comprising Yorta Yorta man Briggs and Ngarrindjeri man Trials) taking a look at the social landscape of Australia. While the landscape might have changed since the release of their debut album, Reclaim Australia, in 2016, their music proves that the more things change the more they stay the same.

A.B. Original – ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

[embedded content]

The pair’s new single sees them looking towards Australian comedian Louis Beers, who donned blackface to adopt the persona of King Billy Cokebottle. A.B. Original had previously referred to King Billy Cokebottle on Twitter, accusing Chris Lilley (who is name-checked in the song) as having taken a previous route with his own controversial performances.

“‘King Billy Cokebottle’ drags an ugly side of Australian larrikinism to the table; where the jokes on us,” the group explain. “We get told to get over it and to fit in with ‘Australian Values’.

“That’s assimilation, and that is essentially asking blackfullas to not exist; don’t ask us to be ‘one of the good ones’. If we have to feel the anxiety and discomfort of living in a country that wishes we weren’t here, so do you.”

A.B. Original will also be hitting the road across the next month, serving as the main support – alongside Elsy Wameyo and DJ Eclipse – for the Hilltop Hoods’ ‘Show Business’ tour.

